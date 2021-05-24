Uber story to go serial with Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Showtime will bring to the small screen the story of Uber, the company that changed the paradigm of private transport through a mobile application launched in 2008. This story will be the first season of Super Pumped, and will feature the actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the protagonist.

Showtime has chosen Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who are remembered for their work at Billions, for the development of this new project. They will develop the story that will later be interpreted, in the first line, by Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Travis kalanick, one of the founders and former CEO of Uber.

According to information from Deadline, the writers will rely on the book Super Pumped: Tha Battle for Uber, written by Mike Isaac. Therefore, the series is expected to count various cases related to the business world throughout its seasons.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Travis Kalanick and Uber

The narrative axis will revolve around one of the particular CEOs who has passed through Uber, Travis Kalanick, a recognized and controversial businessman. Showtime will present a series on the various tensions within the company. This ranges from his rise as one of the world’s leading unicorns to internal power disputes.

On Joseph Gordon-Levitt for the role of Travis Kalanick, the report gathers statements from Amy Israel, Showtime’s executive vice president of program. She explains that the actor is “remarkably intelligent and charismatic.” To this he added that they are “excited to see what he will bring to the role of Kalanick, the brilliant and controversial CEO, who with his actions put at risk the company he helped build.”

The work to be done by Brian Koppelman and David Levien is also joined by Beth Shacter, Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarski. They will be responsible for the soundtrack (Schacter) and the executive production of the series. It is expected that through Super Pumped the cases of other companies that shook the world in subsequent seasons will be dealt with.

