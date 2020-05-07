Uber said on Thursday that it is seeing encouraging signs in markets hit by the coronavirus epidemic and reported a 14% rise in revenue, supported by the Uber Eats food delivery business.

But the company posted a loss of $ 2.9 billion in the first quarter. The negative result includes a write-off of $ 2.1 billion related to the value of some Uber investments.

The company originally planned to be profitable on a profit basis before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) by the end of this year, but withdrew the forecast, citing the uncertainty generated by the pandemic.

Uber posted a loss of $ 612 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the first quarter. Revenue totaled 3.54 billion, practically in line with the expectations of analysts, according to Refinitiv.

The revenue from the application-based transportation area, responsible for most of the company’s revenue, rose 2% over a year earlier, but fell more than 18% compared to the immediately previous quarter.

Food delivery revenue rose more than 11% on a quarterly basis.

