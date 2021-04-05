Uber removes risque blog posts

By Jose Pagliery

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) – Uber tracks and analyzes much more than you might imagine… from your one-night stands to the prevalence of prostitutes at your favorite pick-up location.

But Uber is in damage control mode, under intense scrutiny for its aggressive tactics and threats to journalists. And that means you’ve deleted some of his most interesting (and sometimes daring) posts on your blog.

The #UberData blog of the transportation service company is completely clean.

Among the posts that have been removed is a 2011 study that found that people located in San Francisco neighborhoods with the highest incidence of prostitution, robbery, and robbery and alcohol-related crimes order the most rides with Uber.

Uber recently removed the blog post, but a cached version is still available online.

Another post showed that Uber has found a way to track single-night sexual encounters. The key indicator? You requested a transfer between 10 pm and 4 am on a Friday or Saturday… and they picked you up at the place where they left you a few hours later.

A cached version of that blog post is also available, thanks to the Internet Archive project.

What we call one-night stands, Uber calls “glory rides.” And this isn’t necessarily creepy, until you realize that Uber knows exactly who its passengers are and maintains detailed reports of each ride.

This type of physical tracking is why Senator Al Franken is now investigating Uber, and has asked the company to explain its privacy policies.

Uber did not respond to requests for comment. The neuroscientist who wrote those studies, Bradley Voytek, also did not immediately respond to requests for comment. He left Uber earlier this year.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanicj was forced to publicly apologize after an executive recently suggested putting out the rags in the sun from journalists critical of the company. The company is also investigating whether an executive inappropriately tracked the locations of journalists while they were traveling in Uber cars.

Earlier this month, PayPal co-founder (and Uber investor) Peter Thiel called Uber “the most ethically challenged company in Silicon Valley.”

Uber has already made enemies in governments around the world by taking over the taxi industry. Now he is losing even more friends.