Uber plans to deliver cannabis once its use is legalized

Uber could become a means to deliver marijuana In the not too distant future. In an interview with CNBC, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi mentioned that the company would enter the cannabis business when the law allows it.

The company, which in 2020 took advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to position in the field of delivery, sees a business opportunity in cannabis.

“When the way is clear for cannabis, when federal laws come into play, we are definitely going to take a look at it.”

Khosrowshahi’s answer is given in the framework of the cannabis legalization in United States. Currently consumption is legal in 16 states, with New York being the most recent to join the list. Countries like Mexico are considering change laws to decriminalize use of marijuana for recreational purposes.

The CEO of Uber spoke about the recent purchase of Drizly, an alcoholic beverage delivery service in the United States. Khosrowshahi said they analyze the fast and frequent strategy, that is, which are the products that consumers want the fastest and which are ordered more frequently.

Uber will remain focused on food and alcohol, although it does not rule out cannabis

On this line is the food and other supplies of the supermarket, medicines and alcoholic beverages. These are the categories Uber will focus on for now, although he does not rule out looking to cannabis once it is legal in the United States and other parts of the world.

Cannabis isn’t the only thing on Uber’s mind. A few weeks ago Dara Khosrowshahi revealed that could accept Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. Tesla’s $ 1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin forced dozens of companies to take a stance on cryptocurrencies.

Although Uber will not follow Elon Musk’s path, he did consider accepting them as a form of payment. The cryptocurrencies and cannabis they position themselves as two interesting strategies to address in the future.

A few weeks ago, the Mexican Chamber of Deputies approved the legalization of the consumption and sale of marijuana for recreational use. Although the Supreme Court set an April 30 deadline for legalization, the Senate did not endorse the modifications made by the deputies and sent the discussion until September.

If approved this year, Marijuana shipments by Uber or Didí they would be more than welcome by many.

