Uber announced on Friday, 28, that it will open the first Hygiene Center for drivers and partners in Brazil, in yet another strategy against the coronavirus pandemic. The center will open next Monday, 1, in a parking lot in São Paulo and partners will be able to use the service once a month. Last Tuesday, 26, Uber had already announced a R $ 32 million fund to help partners in Brazil.

At the site, located in the Avenida Paulista region, drivers and delivery personnel will be able to clean vehicles and food delivery equipment – in the case of Uber Eats deliverers – as well as remove kits with disinfectant, masks and gloves, for example. .

In a statement, Uber said that the cleaning applied to the equipment follows the same pattern of disinfection of hospitals and ICUs and that the process takes approximately 10 minutes in vehicles and three in delivery equipment.

In addition, in the center, drivers will be able to request the installation of a plastic protective partition inside the cars, to reinforce safety during the trip. For workers certified with the diamond level of the Uber Pro loyalty program, installation is free. For the others, a discount can be applied to the purchase of the partition. To use the service, however, it is necessary to make an appointment through the company’s website, at t.uber.com/centrodehigienizacao. Reservations can now be made from this Saturday, 30.

“We have already been offering reimbursement for hygiene and cleaning items as a way to make these resources arrive faster for drivers and delivery partners across Brazil,” explains the director general of Uber in Brazil, Claudia Woods. “But exceptional times call for extraordinary measures, and we realized that it was necessary to go beyond what we had already been offering. That is why we listened to our partners and users and went looking for innovative solutions in the field of prevention, which could bring even more tranquility to all those who use Uber app as we prepare for the new normal “.

Uber Hygiene Center in São Paulo

Place: Estapar – Rua Luis Coelho, 371 – Consolação, São Paulo – SP

Days and opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 8am to 18pm.

