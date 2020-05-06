If Airbnb announced yesterday that it was obliged to fire 25% of its workforce worldwide, now it’s Uber’s turn. Another of the great international technological giants. In this case, the Uber layoffs would affect 14% of its workers.

The motives? The consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are having a direct effect on the health of some of the most popular platforms. The fall in tourism, and the bad figures expected this year for the travel sector, have been decisive for Airbnb. In the case of Uber, not just a tourism issue, the reality is that travel in cities has been reduced considerably due to home confinement and the increase in telework. Almost 70% according to the figures provided by the company. Only the home delivery area, also reduced by the drop in orders, has managed to withstand the impact of COVID-19.

These layoffs – in addition to what Uber has already registered in the past – do not take into account its largest workforce: drivers

Specifically, and according to the documents presented by the company before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the layoffs at Uber amount to 3,700 workers. Which mainly affect their areas of customer service and recruitment. Two of the areas with the least workload have had to manage during these pandemic days.

Likewise, this 14% closes below the first rumors that The Information had on the table. Executives pointed to the firing of almost 20% of employees. And they are not alone: ​​Lyft, Uber competitor, has also announced the dismissal of 1,000 workers because of the pandemic – which accounts for 17% of its employees.

Likewise, these layoffs – added to what Uber has already registered in the past – do not take into account its largest workforce: drivers. The same as Airbnb and apartment owners. They do not count as layoffs because, both in the United States and in other countries, they operate autonomously under the platform economy. But the drop in activity, as a consequence of the coronavirus, directly impacts their activity. In Spain, in fact, most of the companies that own VTC licenses have submitted ERTEs for 100% of their workforce.

Uber layoffs: the constant of recent months

The announcement of the Uber layoffs comes just a few hours before the company’s first-quarter results are known. The company has already announced that the results would not be entirely positive both for these accounts and for the overall report for the year. In fact, they still do not make forecasts for 2020 and already assume that they will not be profitable before the end of the year.

In fact, the redundancies at Uber that had been repeating themselves since the end of 2019 in the areas of marketing and non-strategic divisions were precisely seeking to clean up the accounts. Almost 1,000 in total.

Also with the closure of non-strategic countries for the Uber Eats area. The food delivery division will close in the Czech Republic, Egypt, Honduras, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Ukraine before June 4. For their car operations in the UAE they announced that they were transferring their operations to Careem.

But investors already have it clear and have demonstrated it in the impact on the stock market. Uber’s shares have fallen more than 50% in recent weeks amid concerns about falling activity and the impact on accounts.

