The company led by Dara Khosrowshahi indicated that the new protection measures against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus will be mandatory in almost all of its markets.

EFE –

The shared journey platform Uber announced this Wednesday that starting next Monday it will require all drivers and passengers of its platform to wear a mask and, in the case of the former, it will force them to take a selfie to check it.

In a digital meeting with journalists, the company he runs Dara Khosrowshahi indicated that the new protection measures against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 They will be mandatory in almost all of their markets: United States, Europe, Mexico, Canada and most of Latin America and Asia.

Even if Uber He already recommended his drivers to wear a mask, now he will require that they take a selfie and share it in the application before a passenger gets into the vehicle.

As for the passengers, while they will not be forced to take a picture, Uber He recommended that drivers cancel trips if they do not have their faces covered.

The San Francisco, California-based company also recommended that vehicle windows be kept lowered during commutes to improve air circulation, limited the number of passengers that can ride in a vehicle to three and banned that none of them occupy the passenger seat.

Uber announced last week losses of $ 2,946 million between January and March, coinciding with the start of the global pandemic of COVID-19, red numbers three times greater than the 1,016 million it lost in the same period last year.

On that occasion, and despite the poor results, Khosrowshahi sent an optimistic message assuring that, after having “bottomed out” in mid-April, the routes in Uber They have been recovering little by little in recent weeks and, although it seems clear that the goal of becoming a profitable company will not be achieved in 2020, the delay will be a matter of “quarters, but not years.”

This same Wednesday, the company indicated that it will issue 750 million dollars in debt bonds for “potential acquisitions and strategic transactions” a day after it is known that it is negotiating the purchase of the food delivery company Grubhub. EFE