Uber increases flexibility for remote work in return plan

(Bloomberg) – Uber Technologies Inc. is reworking its plan for returning employees to the office. The San Francisco-based passenger transport company will now allow its staff to work from anywhere half the time, a slight reduction compared to the previous policy.

The new rule, which will take effect in September, is different from Uber’s original plan that required employees to come to the office at least three days a week, said a person familiar with the plan. The original policy generated complaints from workers. Uber is now part of the group of tech giants that have recently come up with plans that allow employees to work remotely most of the time.

Uber is expected to announce the change to its staff on Tuesday. With the new plan, the company will not require employees to meet the 50% weekly target, said the person familiar with the plan who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to discuss it publicly. The news was previously reported by Business Insider.

For example, workers will be able to go to the office every day one week and none the next. The company also said it would institute a more flexible policy within offices, so it would not require staff to work from the same station where they worked before the pandemic.

In the tech industry, many workers consider remote work a coveted benefit. Meanwhile, several Silicon Valley companies are slowly returning to work at the office. Facebook Inc. has said it will dramatically expand the number of employees who can work remotely even after the pandemic, although their salaries could be adjusted based on their location. And Alphabet Inc.’s Google recently introduced a more permissive return-to-work policy that allows staff to work from different locations or completely remotely.

