Transfer service applications have been one of the services that the consumer has resorted to as a mobility option during the weeks when the circulation of private cars was reduced and, although they are combined to lift restrictions in various cities, it is likely that the trend does not change. This they know from Uber so they implement various actions to offer greater security to users.

In this regard, it is worth noting that a recent study by CarGurus indicates that near the 39 percent of users of travel services indicated that they will reduce or completely stop using this type of application.

Offer greater safety to users and drivers

In that sense, Uber has been reinforcing its communication and marketing strategy in recent weeks in Mexico in order to establish a closer contact with its clients and, in this way, project an image of greater security and trust in its service.

An example of this is that it sends notifications to users in which it particularly disseminates some of the measures that comprise its seguridad Security Standards ’program; Among those that stand out is the one related to the fact that now the conductores driving partners must confirm that they do not present symptoms (of COVID-19) and that they cleaned the car before driving ”.

Notifications sent to your subscribers’ smartphones are part of a broader initiative designed to offer greater reliability to customers, but also to its associates.

Image: notification sent by Uber

On the subject, this week an entry was published on the Uber Mexico blog announcing the launch of a ‘Sinitization Center’, in which with the support of certified technicians they apply a technique that « by means of nebulizers », they are able to remove « Viruses, fungi, bacteria and spores ». According to the firm, the « Used technology works for 30 days after its application ».

The service will be offered to driving partners at a cost that may be deferred in monthly installments of their weekly earnings, although in exchange they offer benefits within the certifications offered by the application.

According to the published information, the service will begin to operate from June 22nd in the city of Monterrey, although they indicate that more centers will be deployed in other cities of the country.

For the company it is key to guarantee the safety and health of its customers and driving partners, especially at a time when the country is in the process of joining the « new normal ».

This is how he expressed it the director of general of Uber in Mexico, Gretta González, who in an interview with Publimetro said that they are « making an important effort to be the most reliable mobility option in this new normal ».

“Our technology is one of our greatest allies; and today it allows us to achieve that tranquility; that all the safety and hygiene measures must be complied with when they start a trip, ”he added.

An important market

It is essential for Uber to reactivate its travel service, which, although it has not been stopped, has recognized a considerable reduction in the number of trips during the months that the coronavirus pandemic has lasted.

In this regard, in a recent entry on its official blog, the firm noted that it has already dedicated 19 million dollars (mdd) for support to driving partners and delivery partners worldwide.

That said, the measures implemented in Mexico can be an incentive for people to have greater confidence in using the service, not for nothing some specialists consider that the country could be key to Uber’s recovery.

