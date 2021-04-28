Uber Eats launches new features and some leave the ‘riders’ behind

Uber is a company of contrasts. As the passenger transport division closed 2020 with $ 6.768 billion in losses, Uber Eats’ worldwide sales soared 224%. The confinements and limitations to mobility were taking away its main business, at the same time that the delivery division became the support of the technology company.

Now, Uber is including a series of reforms within Uber Eats with the firm objective of continuing to retain users; the same ones that it has already conquered during the pandemic. While the demand for vehicles has increased, mainly in the United States with the high volume of vaccines administered, so is the volume of food orders. The call to be the successful business of the next few years and in which Uber wants to have a predominant role. In the case of Spain, a leading role that it shares with Glovo and Deliveroo.

In total, there are five new features that Uber has prepared for its users. Presented by the CEO of the company, Dara Khosrowshahi, for all countries that are part of Uber’s activity.

The new proposal for the food business

First of all, the Savings Hub. A compilation of all offers that Uber Eats is used to making for its users and that can be seen together through a new functionality. This is undoubtedly one of the greatest workhorses when it comes to platform competition. A downward price trend as platforms bid to become the most attractive.

They also add the multi-basket option. This will allow customers to order simultaneously in several restaurants and stores at the same time.

Without ‘riders’, also within the new measures

Other of the new reforms that Uber Eats has included within its reforms, also available in Spain, is the possibility of the Pick Up and Go. Or put another way, the ability to place orders and pick them up during a passenger Uber ride. As well as the advance order, which proposes reserving food at a restaurant before they open and pick it up as soon as it starts its opening hours.

Two new options that have something in common: the absence of riders or distributors in the collection process. And although these new functionalities are not only for Spain, it is very convenient to launch them at this precise moment.

There is just over a month to go before the 90 effective days that the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, gave to all delivery platforms to put their situation in order. The entry into force of the Rider Law requires, in a categorical way, that all the technology companies in the sector have two obligations to fulfill: to hire all the riders, thus leaving behind their role as false self-employed, and to hand over to the unions the algorithm that regulates the management of work within the platform.

None of the platforms, including Uber Eats, has spoken to date on what the impact of the new reform will be. Beyond, if possible, the reduction in the volume of riders that it will mean for your lists. And although they will not do without that outstanding workforce, it does seem that companies like Uber Eats are already looking for alternatives viable that ensure the continuation of the delivery service.

