Uber Eats delivery man cries for a modest tip after an hour’s drive and his video goes viral

Photo: BEN STANSALL / .

The pandemic has been severe for many and capitalized economically by others. Some believe that aid from the federal government should be suspended and stop supporting the American population because life is returning to normal, but the truth is that there are people who really need financial support.

Proof of this is the experience that went viral, after An Uber Eats employee shared a video on Tik Tok, in which he cries in despair of receiving a modest tip after a long journey to make a delivery.

@ deliveryguy100 #helpme #ubereatsdriver #traction #positiveforce ♬ original sound – Smithson Michael

Although it is true that clients are not obliged to give tips, perhaps the company has areas of opportunity to improve the conditions of its collaborators, because from what they earn they must bear expenses such as the maintenance of their transport units, fuel , insurance, taxes and whatever may arise, it affects your total income.

This time the video was shared by Smithson Michael, who on his account @ deliveryguy100 disclosed his bad experience.

The reaprtidor narrated that he drove for more than an hour to deliver an order for which received a tip of just $ 1.19, which led him to despair and tears to ask customers to deliver fair tips.

“I just spent an hour driving for a $ 1.19 tip. I mean, would it hurt everyone to tip us, throw us five bucks? ”Michael said.

The driver commented that the app had given him a commission of just $ 2 for the delivery.

“What’s that? That’s not even enough to cover the gas… How am I supposed to survive like this? ”He said.

Michael added that he is a homeless person and that he has had to delay for four months the payment of the car that he uses for his deliveries.

“Everything fell apart for me and I have not been able to support myself, provide myself and these are essential services,” and the delivery man added, “I just wish people knew what it was like. I wish they understood what it was like to drive for these services “.

As expected, comments for and against emerged. While some commented that customers are not responsible for the situation and are exempt from paying tips, others consider that it is necessary to be more generous in the face of the situation that many people are still going through after the pandemic.

There was no shortage of people who criticized this kind of application delivery companies, who are asked for more understanding and support for their employees to prevent their corporate image from becoming more deteriorated. Some customers also took the opportunity to express complaints about the poor service of some delivery men.

You may also like:

The 16-year-old who made more than $ 100,000 selling products that were in short supply during the pandemic

Bill Gates proposes that rich countries not eat meat to reverse climate change