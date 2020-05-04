O Uber will ask its drivers to wear masks common in some countries, as a safety measure in the shared transport service. According to information on Sunday, 3, from the American television channel CNN, the measure was approved at a meeting last week by company executives. For now, the measure is beginning to be practiced in some countries, such as the USA – here in Brazil, it is worth remembering, the use of masks for drivers and passengers is becoming mandatory in some states, such as São Paulo.

To ensure that the rules are enforced, Uber is developing a technology to identify whether drivers are following the protocol before accepting a race, according to a source close to the matter told CNN. The company already has a real-time facial identification system and works to adapt the tool.

“As countries reopen, Uber focuses on safety and proceeds with caution. Today, we continue to ask passengers to stay home, if they can, while transporting safety supplies for drivers who are making essential trips. At the same time , our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play, “said Uber security communications chief Andrew Hasbun in a statement to CNN.

As soon as the new security policy begins, Uber will also work to offer masks to drivers, but workers are said to have to use the equipment whether or not they have received the item from the company.

