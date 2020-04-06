Apr 6 (.) – Uber Technologies Inc said Monday that its app will show job openings in the food, delivery and food production industry available to its American drivers, who have been hit by a drop in transportation demand due to to the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, drivers can find job listings for other companies in a new section of their app, Uber said in a blog post https://www.uber.com/blog/work-hub.

Uber also said it would reach more than 240,000 of its registered business license drivers to connect them with logistics companies for employment opportunities and contracts.

He also encouraged drivers to sign up for their Uber Eats food delivery service, saying that restaurant orders have seen a significant increase since mid-March.

Uber noted that while the new offering has so far been limited to the United States, it was part of a global effort, but did not provide further details.

Uber said it would publish job offers from more than a dozen companies, including McDonald’s, FedEx, UPS, Pepsico, Hertz, the Walgreens pharmacy chain, and grocery stores in the United States.

A Uber spokesperson said the company was not receiving any monetary benefit by connecting drivers to other companies.

Drivers who spoke to . said their earnings have dropped by up to 80% and many said they had stopped driving entirely for fear of becoming infected.

(Report by Tina Bellon in New York; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)