Uber begins testing in São Paulo a tool that records video inside the car during the trip

By Ingrid Luisa

SÃO PAULO, Apr 19 (Reuters) – Uber will begin testing this week in the city of São Paulo a function that allows it to record journeys on video.

The tool, available through Grip Mobility’s sister application Sentinel, allows drivers to use their cell phone camera to record video and audio from inside the vehicle throughout the trip.

This feature is being tested by Uber only in Brazil, and since February it has been available to a limited number of drivers in smaller cities, “where it is possible to analyze the results more closely,” the company said.

Now, the idea is to measure the acceptance of the resource in large urban centers.

“We started with smaller capitals and medium-sized cities, such as Aracaju, Natal, Campo Grande, Sorocaba (SP), and now we are expanding to evaluate the results in larger capitals, such as Recife, Porto Alegre, Belo Horizonte and São Paulo”, the company said.

The tool was created to improve travel safety and the tests aim to measure the impact these videos can have on both drivers and passengers.

The company told Reuters that, for strategic reasons, it cannot reveal preliminary results for cities that have already been tested a few months ago, nor say how many drivers have access to the feature in the testing phase.

(Edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)