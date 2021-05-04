Uber and GoPuff team up to boost delivery of essentials

hello.com

Meghan Markle debuts as a writer with a children’s book inspired by Prince Harry and Archie

A very special week has begun for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who will celebrate the second birthday of little Archie on Thursday 6th May. This Tuesday, in addition, the news has been known that Meghan Markle makes her writing debut by launching her first book next month. The Bench tells his most personal story in which, through the eyes of a mother, he explains the bond and ties of a father and son. Inspired by Prince Harry and his son Archie, it features beautiful watercolor illustrations by artist Christian Robinson and will be available starting June 8. The Duchess of Sussex explains in a statement published by the Archewell Foundation that the beginnings of this new adventure began with a poem that she wrote and read to her husband, Harry, on Father’s Day when Archie had just been born. VIEW GALLERY “That poem became this story,” says Meghan. It also refers to the fact that the engravings and drawings that make up the book help to fluently guide the narration, which together offer the reader a look inside the father-child nexus. “They capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between parents and children from all walks of life. This performance was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to portray this special bond through a lens. inclusive, “explains the actress. With this children’s book, the Duchess wants to make known the different scenarios that any family can face in which children and their parents evolve in moments of “peace and reflection, trust and faith, discovery and learning and lasting comfort” . Based on her own experience, Meghan Markle hopes that The Bench “resonates with every family, regardless of composition, as much as it does mine.” The experience that has marked her It is not the first time that the Duchess of Sussex has shown her skills as a writer since, before joining the British Royal Family, she ran her own lifestyle blog, The Tig, and had the opportunity of writing essays for Times magazine on the social stigma surrounding menstruation. Even so, this is the first time that Meghan has launched into narrating and publishing a children’s book in which she focuses on highlighting the role of the father with the son and vice versa, taking her own husband as a magnificent example. As she herself has explained in different interviews, particularly in the last one she gave to Oprah Winfrey, her relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, has been marked by distance and misunderstanding, so now, what is she waiting for? second daughter with Prince Harry, wants to reach other families as these types of ties are born and evolve over the years. VIEW GALLERY – Prince Harry reappears in concert with Jennifer Lopez or Selena Gomez to support vaccination – One step closer to reconciliation: Harry and Meghan congratulate the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their 10th anniversary A hard blow Motherhood is something It has changed her life, both for her and Harry and they have both turned to caring for the family they have formed together. During the summer of 2020, the couple lived one of the hardest moments of their lives when Meghan Markle suffered an abortion when she was pregnant with her second child. This was confirmed by herself last November, speaking openly about what she felt in an opinion article for the New York Times which she entitled Los loses we share. The event took place at the California residence when, one morning while preparing breakfast, she suffered severe pain that made her faint on the floor. “I knew, while hugging my first-born, that I was losing the second,” he wrote in the article. After regaining consciousness, he was in a hospital bed next to Prince Harry, who was holding his hand. “I felt the palm of his hand wet from our tears and I kissed his knuckles” and it was then that he began to think how they would overcome the loss. With her courageous testimony, the actress wanted to help other women to face these situations that she defined as “carrying an almost unbearable pain, experienced by many, but about which few speak.”