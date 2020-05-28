May 28, 2020 | 5:00 am

Although Uber and Conershop expect the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) to give the green light to their concentration in Mexico, it could still be another six to nine months after a court gave the Commission jurisdiction over the matter.

On May 21, a specialized court granted jurisdiction over the merger between these two services by app to Cofece, after the IFT claimed jurisdiction in the matter.

In total, from the announcement of the concentration intentions to the Court’s resolution, seven months passed, a wait that in an extreme case could reach 16 months of a regulatory process pending a final decision.

This scenario could add further pressure to the situation of the Chilean startup in terms of capital to continue subsisting.

Before the matter was resolved, a close source on condition of anonymity told THE CEO that the longer the competition in the concentration went unresolved, the greater the risk of exhausting the available capital.

The Cofece has already identified the market as the one for the exhibition, purchase and immediate delivery of products offered by self-service stores and the price club through internet pages and apps to end users, said Miguel Flores Bernés, an expert in economic competition.

In his opinion, the analysis to be carried out by Cofece must consider whether the concentration can displace competitors of such mobile applications.

This is how the market in Mexico moves, according to Statista:

For the also professor at the Escuela Libre de Derecho, the regulatory authority must also assess whether any related market may be affected by the purchase, as well as Cornershop’s access to consumer data.

Cofece once said ‘no’ to Cornershop when Walmart tried to merge with the startup. And he doesn’t expect a second to happen.

They are going down

In the first attempt, Cofece determined that Walmart’s weight in the market added to Cornershop would affect other retailers within the platform and use information about the same business to play in their favor.

Contrary to the profile of Walmart, which is the leader in the retail segment, Uber is a company that does not participate in the supermarket delivery business, said Iván Szymanski, an expert lawyer in economic competition at the firm Santamarina y Steta.

This is the market share of the main retail stores, according to Statista:

For this reason, the specialist ruled out that there may be reasons to deny the concentration and, in fact, he hopes that the authority in the matter does not extend the wait, since Uber would start “from scratch” in a niche in which it does not participate.

Since the market is already defined, added the lawyer, Cofece would have to use the same model on which it was based to deny the concentration with Walmart.

“If you look at markets, Uber has zero participation in that market, so there is no problem because it is not getting bigger in a market, but entering a new market.”

Finances, another risk

Cornershop’s capital is quickly depleting, so if the competition authority takes much longer, the Chilean startup could face a serious financial problem.

In this sense, Szymanski pointed out that a longer delay will lead the firm to be in an unstable condition, since once a purchase-sale contract is made, one of the conditions is that the platform cannot borrow more.

This means that Cornershop has the capital to operate the company from the moment the contract is signed until the purchase-sale is completed.

For this reason, “you should not continue to ask the bank, because then the financial runs will change and that may affect the price and conditions of the concentration,” added the lawyer, which would lead to a financial contingency due to the impossibility of financing.