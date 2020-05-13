Following its success in the Australian, American and Asian markets, the New Zealand company UBCO now lands in Europe with two electric motorcycles with their own personality. The company has new distributors in Spain, Denmark and Sweden that join those of United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Lithuania, protagonists of its first European expansion. The offer is part of UBCO 2×2, an electric motorcycle with two-wheel drive, and the FRX1, a hybrid between motorcycle and electric bicycle, approved as a trial motorcycle. UBCO 4×4, a 2×2 based electric buggy that is still in development.

After being well received in his national market, in East Asia and his expansion to the United States and Europe, the new Marketing Director, Neil Tierney, now has the responsibility to expand direct sales to the private buyer and to companies that have fleets. of distribution. In addition, the company closed a first round of funding last year to raise funds and plans to open another this year.

The European expansion started with the first official distributors of the brand in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Lithuania. They are now joined by Spain, Sweden and Denmark. In these markets, UBCO will arrive with its two star products: the 2×2 electric motorcycle with all-wheel drive and the FRX1 trial motorcycle.

UBCO 2×2

This multi-purpose electric motorcycle is not particularly notable for its pleasing aesthetics, as its secret lies in its usability. As its name suggests, UBCO 2×2 has two electric motors, each one located in the hub of one of the wheels. Accompanying them is a suspension system consisting of a double front fork and a rear suspension consisting of a double shock absorber with spring. Its design responds, according to the company, “to the hardest jobs to which it can be subjected in New Zealand”, especially designed to be used in field work such as farms.

UBCO 2X2.

The one currently for sale is the fifth generation and is available in Australia, the United States and Europe where, thanks to its approval as a street motorcycle, it can be used as fleet vehicles for small parcel delivery.

UBCO is developing a variant approved as an electric bicycle for those who need a more economical cargo vehicle. It will maintain the three-dimensional subframe and will dispense with one of the motors, to go to a single one mounted on the bottom bracket that will assist the cyclist through the pedals to be incorporated. It will keep the entire wiring system routed inside the tubes, disc brakes, and will incorporate an internal gear shift.

UBCO FRX1

The UBCO FRX1 was presented to the public in 2019 at the AIMExpo, the largest motorcycle and motor sports trade show in North America. With an electric motor 15 kW (20 CV) of power, it is capable of reaching 80 km / h top speed. Its generous battery of 2.2 kWh capacity and its lightness, 60 kilograms, allows it to travel 100 kilometers with each load. In addition, it takes advantage of a regenerative braking which helps increase your autonomy when driving downhill on the winding trails.

UBCO FRX1.

Its peculiarity is in the transmission system. The engine is located in the center of the frame, at the point where the rear swingarm rotates and not on the bottom bracket. This allows for a double chain drive system (Pinion P1.9 XR) with 9 actual gears that are located between the bottom bracket and the engine, and not on the rear wheel hub. In it there is only one gear that receives 290 Nm of torque from the electric motor.

Like the UBCO 2 × 2, it includes the technology that allows OTA updates through a dedicated application on the mobile phone.

The novelty, the UBCO 4×4

The company will develop the UBCO 4×4 which will be a buggy (ATV -all terrain vehicle) that will be based on the mechanical simplicity, eliminating the traditional complications of this type of vehicle driven by a combustion engine. It will use the same powertrain as the UBCO 2×2, including the battery, and a modular system will allow multiple batteries to be inserted into its chassis to compensate for the increased weight.

UBCO 4X4.

