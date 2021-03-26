uAvionix receives AIMS certification from the DoD for the Micro IFF Mode 5 transponder for the Tactical UAS

uAvionix Corporation today announced that it has achieved AIMS Mk XIIB certification from the Department of Defense (DoD) of its first Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) transponder, the RT-2087 / ZPX-B . With this certification, ZPX-B becomes the smallest certified micro-IFF transponder in the world, reducing the size, weight and power consumption (SWaP) characteristics of typical IFF transponders by more than 90%, and less than half the size, a third the weight and a quarter the energy consumption of other IFF solutions aimed at Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

The certification, issued by the Department of Defense (DoD) Office of the Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System Identification Friend or Foe Program Office (AIMS PO), accredits its IFF capability and its interoperability with military equipment manufactured by NATO and its allied countries. Incorporating IFF technology into small, tactical and engaging platforms allows them to fully participate in the collaboration and situational awareness of all troops, all branches of service, and all countries, preventing fratricide.

The ZPX-B enables IFF capability for small and tactical Group 1-4 UAS, thanks to its record SWaP of 3.3 in3, 60 grams, and power consumption of just 3.5 watts. Transmitting at 54dBm, ZPX-B provides civilian transponder modes A, C, S and ADS-B Out, as well as military modes 1, 2, 3 and 5 Levels 1 and 2, all of which are individually configurable. ADS-B In functionality provides the host platform with situational awareness and the ability to detect and avoid (DAA). Cryptographic compatibility complies with AIMS 04-900A option B, which includes KIV-77 and KIV-79.

Passive reception of the IFF for situational awareness

In addition to the ZPX-B, uAvionix introduces the ZPX-R, a passive ADS-B and Mode 5 Level 2 receiver for land, sea or air reception for situational awareness and DAA capability. Level 2 encrypted senders in Mode 5 enable situational awareness in areas where there are no Mode 5 interrogators, increasing deployment scalability. ZPX-R can provide data in multiple formats, including Open Mission Systems (OMS) for incorporation into touchscreens or ACAS Xu or similar DAA processors.

Unclassified Integration, Testing, and Demo with Crypto Emulation

For military or OEM programs looking to integrate a micro-IFF into their platforms, ZPX-B incorporates an internal cryptographic emulator that allows independent development and testing of COMSEC-controlled equipment subject to burdensome handling requirements.

