UANL Tigres: Carlos González spoke about his return to the Olympic Stadium against Pumas

Carlos González, a former player of the UNAM Pumas, described his return to the University Olympic Stadium as something positive, since the confrontation has great importance in football terms, in addition to being something special since only 4 months have passed since his departure from Pedregal.

“Knowing that you are going to return to the place where you were happy, it tickles my belly because it is not easy, it is a stadium that I know, it will be a nice experience. This game is going to be very nostalgic for me and of course it will move me in every way because it is not easy to forget about people.

“Everything is very recent and I could even say that it was not easy to leave the club, everything happened so fast that one day I was playing a Final and the next day I was already appearing in Tigres, and perhaps I was not mentally prepared, but I am happy they are changes for well and that’s how they have been, and I know I have many joys for giving and living in Tigres ”, he said.

The Paraguayan forward, assured that he will put his professionalism first and will play for Tigres to take the three points, however, he confessed that if he scores he will not celebrate.

“Pumas means a lot, it made me a better person, a better player, it opened the doors of my National Team to me. Besides that I was always well received by people. I went to Pumas to write my own story and live my own dream, and in two years I experienced many good things, but she left the institution because necessity forced her, but I am calm because I gave everything.

