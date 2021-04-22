UANL Tigers: Mauricio Culebro leaves the continuity of Ricardo Ferretti in the air

Rumors of the departure of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti remain red hot, so the vice president of the UANL Tigers, Mauricio Culebro He spoke about the issue and assured that there is still no decision on the future of the strategist.

“Right now we are in a process where we have not made a decision, in the end the important thing is an evaluation at the right time and not make decisions in the steam. The contract is there, it is until the end of the tournament and it has almost a month and a half left to finish and I am convinced that we will fight until the final, ”he said in an interview with Willie González on his program La Hora de Willie.

Also read: VIDEO: Isaac Brizuela’s great goal in Rayados vs Chivas in Liga MX

The manager assured that Gignac, Pizarro, Nahuel Y Carioca They will continue in the team, as they have a contract and are institutional elements.

“We are focused on the game on Saturday, I understand the sentimental part, but right now the important thing is Saturday for what it represents and the aspirations of the team. Ricardo has a contract until the end of the tournament and we are focused on the game on Saturday. The players have a contract, they are institutions, professionals and right now we have to be focused for Saturday ”, he added.

After training this Wednesday, Ferretti spoke with the board about his future and although they have not told him if he will continue or not, Culebro assures that the DT was calm with his future.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content