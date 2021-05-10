UANL Tigers: Carlos González says goodbye to ‘Tuca’ Ferretti and asks for forgiveness

Carlos González, striker for the UANL Tigres, said goodbye to Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti after he ended his participation in the Guardianes 2021 and left the reins of the team he led for almost 11 years.

In social networks, González sent a message to ‘Tuca’ saying goodbye and apologizing for what was done in this tournament where they could not enter the Liguilla.

“Thank you Tuca. Thank you for so much and sorry for so little.” González wrote.

Quite honest Carlos González with Tuca Ferretti. “Thank you for so much and sorry for so little.” He missed a lot, got Gignac out of his best position, but he always had chances. pic.twitter.com/Uz1vj6KyJ1 – Edu Torres (@edutorresr) May 10, 2021

González was under the command of Ricardo Ferretti for 6 months, during which he played 16 games, scoring 4 goals.

Miguel Herrera would be coming to the Tigres bench, who did not coach in 2021 after leaving the Eagles in December when he fell to Los Angeles in Concachampions.