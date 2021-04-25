UANL Tigers: Aldo Cruz minimizes rumors of Ricardo Ferretti’s departure

The UANL Tigres won the Classic Regio against Rayados from Monterrey, however, the future of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti continues to attract attention in Nuevo León, but defender Felino, Aldo Cruz He affirmed that what matters today is to fight for the title.

“Yes, many things have been said, but we are all professionals and here the important thing is to always be with the goal in mind, beyond what is said, we have to finish in the best way and look for the championship,” said Cruz.

“It is complicated more than anything at the end of the tournament, but we are professionals and we have to give ourselves to the maximum, from the external we all have to go for ours because this is what it is, this is football and we have to continue fighting,” he added.

The feline player acknowledged that beating the eternal rival will be an incentive to seek his qualification for the Repechage on the last day.

“This victory was very important, with a better taste in the mouth because it is a classic and the classics are played to death, this will be an incentive to arrive in the best way and secure our place,” he said.

