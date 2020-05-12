Researchers from the University of Almería and the Polytechnic University of Valencia are working on the dDevelopment of New Delhi Tomato Leaf Curl Virus Resistant Zucchini Plant Varieties (ToLCNDV). A virus that appeared in the province in the 2012/2013 campaign causing significant damage to zucchini and melon crops. Its infection causes, among other things, curling and yellowing of the leaves, stopping the growth of the plant and a soft curl on the skin of the fruit.

The virus activated different biotechnological initiatives to slow its progress and reduce its impact, focused on the development of varieties resistant to it. Although currently there are no resistances in zucchini (Cucurbitapepo), sources of resistance have been discovered in a nearby species, pumpkin (Cucurbitamoschata), also cultivated.

The work carried out by the UAL and UPV “A Major QTL Located in Chromosome 8 of Cucurbitamoschata Is Responsible for Resistance to Tomato Leaf Curl New Delhi Virus” recently published in ‘Frontiers in Plant Science’ studies the genetic basis of resistance to the ToLCNDV virus in C. moschata. With a strategy based on the use of molecular markers and sequencing, a region of chromosome 8 linked to resistance is identified. This is the previous step necessary to initiate the introgression of resistance in zucchini, with the aim of developing resistant varieties.

This process, usually carried out by research centers and by companies dedicated to genetic improvement, is currently based on the use of molecular markers and sequencing strategies, which allow plants not susceptible to the virus to be selected, that is, plants that do not develop disease.

This work highlights the importance of this type of biotechnological strategies put at the service of agriculture, which must be promoted as the basis of a highly competitive economic model. The work carried out by the UAL and the UPV is carried out within the framework of various research projects (AGL2017-85563-C2-1-R and RTA2017-00061-C03-03 of the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, co-financed with FEDER funds , and PROMETEO 2017/078, financed by the Generalitat Valencian

