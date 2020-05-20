The UAE ‘Hope’ Probe will take off from Japan and travel 495 million kilometers to enter Mars orbit in February 2021

United Arab Emirates confirmed this Tuesday that on July 15 his probe ‘Hope‘Will be launched from Japan bound for Mars, where he will investigate the atmosphere and climate in the first Arab mission that seeks to reach another planet.

“The world will see the Hope probe launch into space on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 ″ at 05:51 a.m. time in Japan from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan, the press office of the Emirati government.

‘Hope’ will be launched from the platform Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and will travel 495 million kilometers until entering the orbit of the red planet in February 2021, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the formation of the UAE.

The arduous transfer from Dubai to the Japanese island of Tanegashima lasted 83 hours in three stages.

In the first, the probe traveled from the UAE’s Mohamed bin Rashid Space Center to Dubai Airport, and in the second from there to Nagoya Airfield in Japan aboard the world’s largest cargo plane, the Antonov 12 , according to the note.

Finally, and with all the obstacles added by the travel restrictions related to the world coronavirus pandemic, “Hope” was taken by land to the Port of Shimama and, in the last section, by sea to the island of Tanegashima.

Already at its destination, the probe It is undergoing processing operations, which will take a total of 50 working days and include filling the tank with 700 kilos of hydrogenated fuel, check the communications devices, place it in the shuttle and recharge the batteries.

The procedures are being supervised by a Emirati delegation of experts, who will lead the mission at all times.

“The challenges overcome by the team of the Hope probe amid the global pandemic they confirm the commitment of the UAE mission to achieve the impossible, ”applauded the deputy minister for Advanced Sciences, Sarah bing Youssef al Amiri.

The project was announced by first time In July 2014 and a year later, the Emirati authorities specified that the probe will study the climate and atmosphere of Mars, in addition to shedding light “on the causes that led to the disappearance of water and the opportunities for life on the red planet. “

