The QuantLase Imaging Lab – a medical research division of the International Holdings Company (IHC), a company traded on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange – announced that it has developed an innovative device that allows for much faster mass examinations that make the results available in seconds and allow testing on a wider scale. This innovation will enable massive-scale examinations that will alter the full dimension of pandemic tracking.

This press release includes multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005927/en/

Left to right: Executive team working on the project Aryam Ahmed and Latifa Alseiari, Project director of lab Abdulla Rashidi, IHC board member Nader Al Hamadi, Lead Doctor Dr. Pramod Kumar and Dr. Mohammad Firoz Khan (Photo: AETOSWire)

AbdulRahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, the country’s minister of Health and Prevention, expressed his hope regarding the discovery: “We are always following innovations related to the rapid and early detection of covid-19. The government is committed to supporting initiatives that help the health system. from the UAE. Health officials have been closely monitoring the progress of studies with QuantLase to test this equipment. We are very proud to see a technology that works and will help protect our people even more. ”

“Using a CMOS detector, the equipment will enable massive-scale tests with results available in a matter of seconds,” said Dr. Pramod Kumar, head of the laboratory’s research team that studies changes in the cell structure of blood infected by the coronavirus.

“In fact, our technique of refractive phase interferometry (Diffractive Phase Interferometry, DPI), based on optical phase modulation, is capable of presenting an infection characteristic in a few seconds. In addition, it is intuitive, non-invasive and low We believe that this will be a watershed in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. ”

In explaining the fundamental role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the diagnostic system, Dr. Kumar commented that an advanced AI image analysis model predicts the result of each image with precision, speed and scale. This is especially important in large-scale exam programs, where an enormous amount of images needs to be analyzed accurately and efficiently. The lab is working with G42, a leading cloud computing company, to further improve the laser program.

* Source: AETOSWire

The original language text of this advertisement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as a convenience only and should refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that has legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005927/en/

Contact:

For international media inquiries

Hend Al Otaiba

C19media@mofaic.gov.ae

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

The top scorers of the Brazilian Championship in the 90s

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

