UAE announce suspension of all passenger flights

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Monday that it will suspend all passenger and transit flights for a period of two weeks, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Emirati authorities “have decided to suspend all passenger flights, arrival and departure, and passenger traffic for two weeks, as part of the precautionary measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19,” the news agency said. WAM officer.

The measure takes effect in 48 hours and will be reviewed at the end of the initial two-week period.

The note stated that cargo flights and those destined for emergency evacuation operations will be maintained.

The Emirates, whose international airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are major hubs, announced their first two deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, having reported more than 150 cases of contagion so far.

Monday’s announcement came hours after Dubai’s Emirates Airlines announced that it would suspend all passenger flights before March 25.

However, the company later reversed its decision, saying it “received requests from governments and customers to support the repatriation of travelers” and will continue to operate passenger flights to 13 destinations.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation, and as soon as things allow, we will restore our services,” said the airline’s president and CEO, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The Gulf countries have imposed several restrictions to combat the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic, particularly in the air transport sector.

The UAE stopped granting visas on arrival and prohibited the return of foreigners who are legal residents but are out of the country.