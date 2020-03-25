The researchers of the University of Alicante Carmen Nájera and Emilia Morallón appear among the best Spanish scientists, according to the ranking prepared by the group for the Dissemination of the h Index (IHL). This ranking highlights a total of 427 researchers resident in Spain according to their h index or impact index (number of citations of their articles) for the period March 2019 to January 2020.

The criterion of IHL to order them is the Fh valueThat is, “the relationship between the researcher’s h index and the mean value of the h of the other authors present in the ranking of her area.” Specifically, the professor Carmen Nájera, that slips into the top twenty of the ranking, gets an Fh value of 1.33 in the field of Organic Chemistry, and the professor Emilia Morallón a 0.81 in the area of Physical Chemistry and Electrochemistry.

Carmen Nájera

Carmen Nájera graduated in Chemistry at the Zaragoza’s University (1973) and completed his doctoral thesis at the Oviedo University (1979). He carried out postdoctoral stays at the Zurich Institute of Technology (Switzerland), Oxford University (United Kingdom), Harvard University (USA) and Uppsala University (Sweden). She was appointed full professor in Organic Chemistry at the Oviedo University in 1985 and in 1988 in the University of Alicante. In 1993 she was promoted to Professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of Alicante. She has been a visiting professor at the University of Arizona, Tucson (USA), National University of the South, Bahia Blanca (Argentina), University of Strasbourg (France), National Superior School of Chemistry of the Pierre and Marie Curie University (France), University of Campinas (Brazil) and Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

Nájera has published more than 400 research papers, supervised nearly 50 doctoral students and has given more than 250 conferences and conferences at national and international research centers. He has received several awards and recognitions: in 2006 the Organic Chemistry Award of the Royal Spanish Chemistry Society and the 2006 Rosalind Franklin International Conference of the Royal English Society. In 2010 she received the French-Spanish Prize from the Chemical Society of France and in 2015 the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) “Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering” award and the Professional Merit Medal from the Official College of Chemists of the Valencian Community 2015. In 2018, he gave the Fèlix Serratosa Conference sponsored by the Catalan Chemical Society and in 2019 the Lilly Conference (Alcobendas, Madrid). Locally, in 2010 he received the Alicante Prize in La Onda and in 2012 the Important Prize of the newspaper Información.

In addition, in 2011 she was appointed Corresponding Academician of the Spanish Royal Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences and in 2013 Numerary Academic medal No. 53 (inauguration January 2014). In 2012 she was named a Member of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts. Finally, in 2016-2017 she was named a fellow of the European ChemPubSoc. She has been co-founder and Technical Director of the EBT MEDALCHEMY S. L. of the University of Alicante from 2002 to 2018, a company dedicated to the research and preparation of pharmaceutical products.

Emilia Morallón

Graduate and PhD in Chemical Sciences from the University of Alicante and doctor honoris causa for the National University of Engineering of Lima (Peru) in 2010. She is a professor at the University of Alicante, member of the Alicante University Institute of Materials (IUMA), and director of the Polymer Electrocatalysis and Electrochemistry Research Group. Morallón has presented more than 200 communications to congresses and a dozen invited conferences. She has directed 18 doctoral theses, published 220 articles in indexed international journals, five published book chapters, five patents, and has participated in 68 research projects, being principal investigator in more than 40. In addition, she is principal investigator of a European H2020 project (Protablecrac) and a Prometheus project from the Generalitat Valenciana. He has made stays at the Brown University (USA), the National University of Engineering (Lima, Peru), the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, the University of Strathclyde (Glasgow, Scotland) as a postdoctoral fellow, and at the universities of Ulm (Germany) and Poitiers (France ) as a PhD student.

He develops his research in the synthesis and modification by electrochemical methods of different materials for applications in the storage and generation of energy, in biosensors and the treatment of contaminants. Currently he works in different lines of research: preparation and characterization of new electrode materials for the treatment of contaminants in aqueous solution; storage and generation of electrical energy (supercapacitors and fuel cells); preparation and characterization of conductive polymers and hybrid conductive polymer / inorganic material; electrochemical biosensors; and electrocatalysis of supported metal nanoparticles. Part of his work has been published in high impact magazines such as Angewandte Chemie, ChemSusChem, Green Chemistry, Carbon, J. Phys. Chem. C., J. Mat. Chem. A, J. Phys. Chem. B, Electrochim. Acta, J. Power Sources, etc.

Among others, he has received the extraordinary Doctorate Award; “San Alberto Magno” Award for the best Doctoral Thesis at the UA sponsored by the Royal Spanish Chemistry Society; New Business Ideas Award from the Fundación Empresa Universidad de Alicante with the project “Green Carbon Technologies” within the Applied Science and Technology modality and, in 2019, “Concepción Aleixandre” Award to the Valencian female scientist.

