U2 will broadcast this April 1 the Pop Mart concert they recorded in Mexico

U2, the legendary Irish band will delight all its Mexican fans this April 1 with the broadcast of the scandalous controversial Pop Mart recorded in Mexico City in 1997.

The band launched in mid-March the project The Virtual Road which is a series of recorded shows but with the distinction of being in high definition and broadcast for the first time.

The first of the four concerts was released on March 17 entitled, U2 Go Home-Live from Slane Castle which took place in Ireland in 2001.

On March 25, U2 “Under a Blood Red Sky” Live at Red Rocks followed. Recorded in the United States in 1997

Now it is Mexico’s turn with the aforementioned Pop Mart, on April 10 follows U2 iNnocence + eXperience registered in Paris, France in 2015.

Each concert has the collaboration of an outstanding artist from the country, in the case of Mexico, Carlos Morrison will be our opening act. In Ireland and the United States it was Dermot Kennedy and Fontaines DC, respectively, and Feu! Chatterton.

“Every show is memorable for us but these four in particular are, too. It’s exciting to be on the road again. Accepting all the wonder of a virtual tour. And especially exciting to be reunited with a brilliant list of fellow travelers like Dermot Kennedy. , Fontaines DC, Carla Morrison and Feu! Chatterton, “the band stated on a website.

The PopMart Tour stormed Mexico City in December 1997 and left a sweet and sour show at the Foro Sol Stadium after an incident with the children of then-president Ernesto Zedillo.

Here the live broadcast

