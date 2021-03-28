U2 launches channel on YouTube with four concerts – Noticias, Deportes, Gossip, Columnas

Four remastered concerts of U2 will be broadcast through the band’s channel on YouTube, starting on March 17 in an unpublished way for 48 hours, as part of a project entitled The virtual road. The first of these is Live from Slane Castle, which celebrates the group’s return to the legendary Irish concert site on September 1, 2001 for their first performance on the banks of the River Boyne in more than 20 years.

On March 25, the second concert U2: Live At Red Rocks, Denver, Colorado will be available to download, a show that defined their career: the rain-soaked performance in an iconic venue, helped establish U2’s reputation as one of the best live acts of the world.

The PopMart tour burst into Mexico City in December 1997 for a memorable show at the Foro Sol Stadium, and next April 1, Carla Morrison will be in charge of opening the concert, exclusively on YouTube, with a unique presentation.

In December 2015, the quartet returned to Paris in less than a month after the November 13 terrorist attacks on the city for two rescheduled shows. iNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE: Live in Paris marked the final performance of the tour. This emotional concert will air on April 10.

Dan Chalmers, YouTube Music Director EMEA said: “It’s great that YouTube is partnering with U2 for this exclusive broadcast. The four concerts featured are the most memorable and iconic in the band’s history and, indeed, in rock history in general. As one of the world’s best-selling music artists, U2 has been at the top of the global rock scene for the past four decades. “

Sam Lunn, Head of Campaign Strategy at Island Records said: “One of the reasons U2 continues to be one of the biggest and most interesting bands in music is their desire to always break new ground. No band has managed to combine excitement, ambition, innovation and spectacle to produce such consistently brilliant live shows. With the announcement of The virtual road and this tremendously exciting partnership with YouTube, U2 is once again leading the way. “

Throughout their career, U2 has been known for their unmatched creative vision and artistry in bringing their music to life on screen. As new and remastered content is added throughout the year, their YouTube channel will evolve as a hub to celebrate the group’s 40-year legacy and their evolving perspective on video. The highlights will include live behind-the-scenes content and some of his best-known music videos will be in HD for the first time, and even in 4K quality.

