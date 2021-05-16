U.S. Nurses Union Opposes Lowering Restrictions on Wearing Masks

May 16, 2021

The largest nurses union in the US asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this Saturday to reverse the guide issued this week that allows people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 not to wear a mask. while participating in indoor and outdoor activities.

National Nurses United Executive Director Bonnie Castillo said in a statement that the new guidance “is not based on science, does not protect public health, and threatens the lives of patients, nurses and other front-line workers across the country. ”.

“Now is not the time to relax protective measures, and we are outraged that the CDC has done just that while we are still in the midst of the deadliest pandemic in a century,” Castillo said in a letter released that Saturday.

For her part, the director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, pointed out that when the new guidelines were issued last Thursday, few people vaccinated against COVID-19 had been infected with the virus and that “transmission seems even more rare” and Immunizations appear to protect against the variants identified in the US.

To date, more than 400 members of the Nursing guild have died as a result of the Coronavirus.

