U.S. Employees Among the Most Stressed in the World



Employees in the United States and Canada reported stress levels of 57%.

Polling and analytics company Gallup published a report in which it found that American workers are among the most stressed in the world.

Although stress levels generally increased for employees around the world, the US and Canadian workforces experienced the highest levels of daily stress globally in 2020. Employees in these two countries reported stress levels of 57%, while, in Western Europe, stress decreased from 46% to 39%% in 2019.

The stress caused by the pandemic also impacted women greatly, with levels for female workers in the US and Canada of 62%., exceeding stress levels for men by 10 percentage points.

Stress levels for these women increased by around 10 percentage points from 2019 to 2020, when the pandemic hit the economy.

The report reveals that employees around the world had more negative feelings last year than in previous years. Gallup measured worry, stress, anger and sadness among employees and found that in 2020 these feelings increased substantially in workers compared to previous years.

Along with negative feelings, Gallup found that employees felt less respected in 2020 than in previous years. Globally, 14% of employees felt they were not treated with respect inside and outside the workplace.

Despite high levels of stress on American workers, in 2020 employee engagement increased in the country. And is that a decade of steadily rising engagement levels continued despite the pandemic, with 36% of employees in the US feeling engaged at work, in contrast to 20% globally who feel the same way.

The COVID-19 pandemic raised stress levels for people in North America as many were laid off or faced changing job conditions and requirements. Some employees have even had to delay their retirement, as savings were spent on basic necessities last year.

In its report, Gallup also found that due to the pandemic, 38% of people in the US and Canada had temporarily stopped working, 40% had worked fewer hours than before COVID-19, and a third received less money from your employer or business.

