The US Embassy in Nicaragua on Thursday directed its citizens who are in the country to prepare “to take refuge”, at the same time that it warned of possible “restrictions without prior notice”, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

The diplomatic headquarters reiterated to its citizens that “although the Nicaraguan government has not officially announced border restrictions, the land borders with Costa Rica and Honduras are closed.” And he recalled that all commercial air services between Nicaragua and the United States remain suspended “until at least the beginning of June.”

“Additional suspensions, closings or other movement restrictions could occur without prior notice,” the embassy warned in a statement.

According to the Ministry of Health (Minsa), Nicaragua registers until Thursday 25 positive cases of coronavirus, while eight of these have died. However, independent associations of health professionals indicate that the real numbers of coronavirus cases in the country are higher than those of Minsa and have warned that the country is experiencing the most difficult days of the pandemic.

The United States embassy also advised its citizens to “make sure they have an adequate supply of food, water and medicine to take refuge for at least two weeks.”

Nicaragua is the only country on the continent that has not enacted measures to deal with the pandemic: there is no quarantine, classes have not been suspended and, contrary to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), the government continues to promote massive activities.