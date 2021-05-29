U.S. Department of Homeland Security Formally Bans Separation of Families at Border



The Trump Administration’s “zero tolerance” policy separated thousands of parents and guardians of minors at the border.

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

The decision this Friday of the Department of Homeland Security not to separate children from their families at the border would not apply in cases that represent a risk to national security.

That is the only exception to the new policy announced by the immigration authorities yesterday.

The measure, according to The Hill report, seeks to reverse the “zero tolerance” policy of former President Donald Trump.

Memorandum of CBP

The new provisions are contained in a memorandum that Troy Miller issued, Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which prohibits the separation of children from their parents or guardians who have been convicted of illegally entering the United States. Additionally, it prohibits sending parents to trial exclusively for reasons of illegal entry into the country.

As to the national security exception, it allows CBP and Border Patrol agents to refer illegal entry for prosecution purposes with the approval of senior officials and local attorneys.

The guidelines in the document were designed to clarify a 2018 court order that required the Department of Homeland Security to stop separating migrant families on charges of illegal entry and reunify the families that were separated under the so-called “zero tolerance” policy of the past Administration.

A report from the DHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) indicates that, since July 2017, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) expelled at least 348 parents separated from their children against the will of parents who did not want to leave their children in the United States, and rather return with them to their countries of origin

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU, for its acronym in English) ensures that the Trump administration separated more than 5,500 families and that thanks to a national class action lawsuit led by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) managed to stop this policy.

Under “zero tolerance”, parents and guardians who were caught crossing the border with their children were prosecuted and forcibly separated by immigration officials.

Under the new guidelines, parents facing cases and posing a national security risk would be separated from their children.

Activists Question Biden’s Immigration Plans Following DHS Funding

As part of $ 6 trillion budget presented yesterday by President Joe Biden, DHS would receive more than $ 52 billion dollars in fiscal year 2022, practically the same as in the current period, approved during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Activist and civil rights groups questioned the Department’s allocation and that the funds could be used for ICE agents to continue detaining illegal immigrants.

