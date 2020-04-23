US House of Representatives Democrats have accused the government of US President Donald Trump of trying to make the World Health Organization (WHO) a “scapegoat” to divert attention from the way it is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. , and called for an immediate resumption of funding from the United Nations health agency, according to a letter seen by . on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump at the White House 4/22/2020 REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

Photo: .

The letter to the Republican president is dated Wednesday, the same day that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News that his country may never restore the funds paid to WHO.

Trump suspended US contributions to WHO on April 14, accusing it of being “China-centered” and publicizing Chinese “misinformation” about the outbreak. WHO officials have denied it, and China insists it is transparent and open. The USA is the agency’s largest donor.

“This guideline is deeply flawed and appears to be an effort to make WHO a scapegoat to divert attention from its government’s poorly managed and politicized reaction to the pandemic,” said the letter, whose main author is the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee. of the Chamber, Eliot Engel, and was signed by all 26 Democratic members of the committee.

The way Trump is dealing with the outbreak has been criticized by Democrats, as well as by some of his Republican colleagues. Governors of the two parties asked for more help to strengthen their budgets and provide equipment to overburdened hospitals.

According to a . count, the disease has killed more than 180,000 people globally. With nearly 48,000 dead, the United States is the hardest hit, according to official statistics.

((Translation by São Paulo, 5511 56447759)) REUTERS ES

See too:

Initiative to help elderly people in remote areas of the city

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

