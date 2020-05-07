An American cryptocurrency investor sued a high school student from the New York suburb on Thursday, accusing the 18-year-old of being the mentor and leader of a cybercrime scheme that generated millions of dollars of currency damage. digital.

The plaintiff, Michael Terpin, accused Ellis Pinsky of Irvington, New York, and his alleged collaborators of stealing $ 23.8 million in cryptocurrencies in January 2018, when the defendant was 15, and is seeking damages of 71 , 4 million dollars.

Pinsky could not be reached immediately for comment. Calls to a phone number obtained from court records and a public record search were not answered. It was not clear whether Pinsky has a lawyer.

Cryptocurrency crimes are a growing problem, with losses rising to $ 4.52 billion last year from 1.74 billion in 2018, according to cybersecurity company CipherTrace.

In his complaint, Terpin said that Pinsky and his “gang of digital thugs” stole their victims after gaining control of their smartphones using the “SIM swap” invasion technique, which involves cloning a cell phone chip, and that Pinsky boasted to friends that he would never be caught.

Terpin accused Pinsky and his alleged collaborators, none identified by name in the complaint, of violating federal laws against extortion and cyber fraud.

Terpin is also suing his phone operator AT&T Mobility in Los Angeles for $ 240 million, court records show. A judge is evaluating AT&T’s proposal to close the case, the records show.

