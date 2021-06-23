U.S. births fell during the pandemic

Covid-19 causes global increase in pregnancy problems 0:38

(CNN) – The number of births in the United States fell by 4% last year, largely likely due to the pandemic, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English).

It is “the largest annual decline in the number of births since 1973,” the CDC researchers wrote in their report.

Births had already dropped about 2% a year, but 2020 brought a larger decline, the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics reported.

CDC researchers counted 3.6 million births in 2020, according to provisional data. That’s a decrease of about 3.75 million births in 2019 and 3.8 million births in 2018.

In the first half of 2020, births decreased by 2% and the number of births decreased further in the second half of 2020, with a reduction in births of 4% in July, 7% in August, 4% in September, 6% in October and November and 8% in December, the researchers found.

The coronavirus pandemic, coupled with a continued decline in US births, has presented the “perfect storm” for an accelerating decline in the number of babies born, said Dr. Rahul Gupta, chief health and medical officer for the United States. March of Dimes, a nonprofit maternal and child health organization.

“We already have a maternal and child health crisis in our country. We already have disproportionality in terms of racial disparities, “Gupta, who was not involved in the new CDC report, told CNN.

“So what this particular report points to is something we should take very seriously, which is: Will this decline have demographic impacts in the future? What if there will be both impacts in terms of the workforce, in terms of the economy, in terms of diversity and population? ”Said Gupta. “And obviously what happened in 2020 will probably happen again, at least in 2021.”

The number of births decreased for all states and the capital, Washington, in the second half of last year compared to the same period in 2019.

The states with the largest declines in births for the second half of 2020 were: New Mexico, New York, California, Hawaii, and West Virginia. The falls were not considered significant in seven states: Idaho, Maine, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wyoming.

The researchers also found some racial disparities. From 2019 to 2020, the decline in the number of births each month was greater among women of color compared to white women.

“Assessment of trends in births per month will continue to determine whether these declines continued in 2021 or were unique to 2020 during the time of the initial COVID-19 pandemic,” the researchers wrote.