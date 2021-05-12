U.S. athletics team cancels pre-Games camp in Japan, officials say

By Eimi Yamamitsu and Sakura Murakami

TOKYO (Reuters) – The United States track and field team has canceled its pre-Olympic preparation in Japan for security reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local authorities announced on Wednesday, raising further questions about the celebration of the Games.

The team was to train in Chiba, a prefecture neighboring Tokyo, before the Games, but the camp was canceled “for fear of the safety of its athletes,” according to a statement from Chiba authorities.

“It is a shame that they have decided to cancel, but I think they have made the best possible decision in the current situation,” said Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai.

There was no immediate comment from USA Track and Field.

Less than three months before the start of the Games, on July 23, Japan faces an increase in coronavirus infections, and the majority of the population wants them to be canceled or postponed a second time.

To prevent an outbreak of the virus during the event, Japan is preparing to offer vaccines to some 2,500 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and support personnel, using donated doses.

But as the country has only vaccinated 2.6% of the population, last month’s reports on athletes drew criticism on social media amid public anger at the slowness of the inoculation campaign.

The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported that vaccinations could begin in June, but officials said the schedule and details, such as who would administer the inoculations, remain unclear.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the organizers of the Games and the government have repeatedly promised that the sporting event will be held as planned.

But the governor of Ibaraki prefecture, which will host some matches of the soccer tournament, said a further postponement or cancellation should be considered if the pandemic worsens.

Japan has escaped the worst of the pandemic, but 11,000 people have died and the health system has been severely affected by the latest wave, with 925 new infections on Tuesday in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies, Eimi Yamamitsu, Sakura Murakami and Chang-ran Kim. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)