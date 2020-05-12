The U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica-Panama will be held between January 20 and February 6, 2021, confirmed the FIFA Council

The U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica and Panama will be held between January 20 and February 6, 2021, confirmed the ‘Bureau’ of the FIFA Council after analyzing the impact of the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 and the recommendations of the working group created for this purpose.

As reported by the highest body in world football, the eligibility criteria of the players initially established are maintained, so those born between January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2004, both days included, may participate.

FIFA announced last December that Costa Rica and Panama would jointly organize the U-20 World Cup, which will be the first in the female branch to be held in joint venues and the second overall after the absolute male of South Korea and Japan 2002.

It will be the second World Cup to host Central America, after Costa Rica was the headquarters of the female U17 of 2014.

This world championship was scheduled to take place between August 10 and 30, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement.

The U17 Women’s World Cup, scheduled for November this year in India, will be played definitively between February 17 and March 7, 2021, and the eligibility criteria set out initially are also maintained, with the players participating between January 1, 2003 and December 31, 2005, both dates included.

The Council ‘Bureau’ also decided that the Men’s Indoor Soccer World Cup of Lithuania, which should have been played between September 12 and October 4 of this year, will take place between September 12 and October 3, 2021, as well as the 70th FIFA Congress, which had Addis Ababa as headquarters, will be held on September 18, 2020 in virtual format.

With information from EFE