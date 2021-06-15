Tzuyu: Happy Birthday! – Music News

We introduce you to today’s birthday girl! Tzuyu! All his fans are completely crazy about this news! We tell you all the details of the celebration of this great singer and artist only here by Music News!

Chou Tzuyu, actually her real name, but who is better known as Tzuyu in the artistic world had her birthday yesterday and we are happy about it !!! She initially debuted as a member of the girl group called Twice in 2015 where at that time she was working under the record label titled JYP Entertainment.

The singer later made a television appearance that same year in the South Korean media, where Tzuyu could be seen holding a ROC flag, which obviously sparked some controversy. But it was actually not that serious because Tzuyu publicly apologized.

Our birthday girl today, Tzuyu, was born on June 14, 1999, with only 21 years old she has done great things in her musical career, she is Taiwanese and her mother tongue is Mandarin Chinese, did you know that she is 1.7 !! !

The beautiful artist is not only a singer, she is also a dancer, and a model. Tzuyu has been active in her artistic career from 2015 to the present, and has been present in musical genres such as K-POP, J-pop, Dance, some ballads, pop rock, bubblegum pop, and electronic as well as being a great singer for her gifted voice.

The singer also participated in Sixteen, a television program where she participated as a contestant, this was a program where they determined who would be the members of Twice!

Without a doubt, a great career and professional and artistic trajectory in the musical environment, we are sure that Tzuyu will continue to reap more and more successes!