Tyson’s strong criticism of Mayweather for his fight against Logan Paul

The fight between Floyd mayweather Y Logan paul still it continues giving that to speak. While many understood and supported the decision to Money from getting into the ring in front of the youtuber, always in search of the show and the spectacle, there were also many voices against it. One of them was Mike Tyson, who in the last hours He harshly criticized his compatriot for having fought against a rival who is not of his weight.

“I think Floyd should stay in the game, but I don’t think he should fight a fucking cruiserweight like Logan. I think he should keep fighting people of his own weight. What the hell is he doing? Fight Manny Pacquiao again or something like that if you want to be in shape, “Tyson noted on Yahoo News.

One of the main points for which Mayweather received strong criticism after the exhibition was for not being able to knock out the youtuber who, apart from having already participated in other exhibitions, He has neither the ability nor the experience of someone who is considered by many to be the best pound-for-pound fighter of all time.

Tyson remarked that Mayweather did not have a good time against Paul and that the difference in weight was largely responsible for that situation.

“Was he boxing at cruiserweight? How did he train for this? With experience? I think when Logan hit him, he was hurting him a little bit because he’s not a 200-pound guy, he’s 86-pound guy. Mayweather can learn from this, Fighting guys in his class when it comes to weight, “said the unforgettable Tyson.

