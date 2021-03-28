Tyson turned down the 25 million fight against Holyfield!

When everything seemed to indicate that there was agreement and that, once and for all, the historic bite fight between Tyson and Holyfield was going to be reissued, Iron Mike got off. He declined, at the last minute, an offer of $ 25 million to box again on May 29 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

At the moment there will be no third edition of Tyson vs. Holyfield. Photo: REUTERS / Steve Marcus.

For his part, Evander Holyfield’s representative, Kris Lawrence, was very surprised by Tyson’s refusal: “We thought the deal was closed, but it fell apart when Tyson’s team rejected all offers.. We have been negotiating in good faith for a long time and it seems that we ended up losing it, their demands became untenable and no agreement could be reached. ”

Holyfield, who turned 58, has long wanted a new exhibition showdown but, for one thing or another, it always ends up being canceled. A couple of days after Tyson’s return to the ring, in November of last year, he was encouraged to invite him through the microphones: “It’s time to give the world what everyone wants to see. You said you were ready to fight with me; sign the contract and I got in the ring“He said, at the time, in an interview with Yahoo Sports.

But on the contrary, Mike (54 years old) seems to have his head elsewhere and the millionaire he would receive for the fight almost does not even move the needle. Is that since 2017, runs his own cannabis plantation business and, thanks to this undertaking, he collects a fortune. According to the Cheat Sheet, its brand Tyson Ranch sells more than $ 500,000 per month in marijuana.

Holyfield won the previous two fights; the first in 1996 by TKO and the second, the following year, by disqualification of Tyson, who bit off a piece of Evander’s ear as he ran the third round.

