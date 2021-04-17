Tyson landed a tremendous old-time right hand in the wrestling segment known as Dynamite.

Tyson on Dynamite from All Elite Wrestling’s signature wrestling (@aewontnt)

Former heavyweight champion and world boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson appeared again this Wednesday at an evening of the Dynamite segment of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), in which he participated in the match between Chris Jericho and Dax Harwood. and showed all the power of his fists.

Cash Wheeler was down the ring ready to get on with a bat in hand to help Hardwood, but at that moment Tyson appeared to put him on the ground with a spectacular right hand that reminded us of the great times in which the champion shone sleeping rivals . The images are shocking.

Courtesy youtube account of: RT in Spanish

In dialogue with the site Digital Spy, the wrestler Jericho expressed that Tyson “He loves AEW, he respects wrestling and we feel the same way, so I have no doubt that Mike will come back to AEW whenever he feels like he wants to come back.”

And I add: “Tyson means spectators, it means box office and it looks great, it’s very believable. He will do what he feels like. That’s one of the reasons we love having it: it’s so unpredictable, and that’s exactly what you expect and want when you work with it. “.