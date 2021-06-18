Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3: Tyson Fury threatens a ‘ghostly’ Deontay Wilder in the announcement of his trilogue: “You will be run over by an 18-wheeler”

Tyson Fury threatens to knock out Deontay Wilder in the first rounds. PBC

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder they had their first press conference on Tuesday, as part of the trilogy presentation on July 24. However, the American barely limited himself to a few words, while the British made some threats to the former champion.

Wilder said he was grateful to be able to fulfill his dream of the fight and thanked his legal team, who were crucial in getting the lawsuit. Shortly after the ‘Bronze Firefighter’ He preferred to listen to music and let Coach Malik Scott answer all the questions.

Despite his opponent’s passivity, the British wasted no time and downplayed Deontay’s qualities: “Wilder is a one trick pony, he has hitting power.I guarantee that it doesn’t go beyond where it came from before. Being like an 18-wheeler running over someone “; He said.

“I anticipate its gonna be like an 18-wheeler rolling over someone.” – @Tyson_Furys official fight prediction. What else did you expect? # FuryWilder3 | JULY 24 | Las Vegas | PPV pic.twitter.com/F3TZLkjFU6 ? Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 15, 2021

In the same way, he highlighted that after the defeat in the second fight, The former WBC champion has lost his great qualities: “I’ve been living rent-free in Wilder’s head. It was shattered and, for some reason, he wants it again “;

Although Scott He stated that he is confident in a rebirth of Deontay, Tyson asserted that there will be a very quick high-powered strike to fulfill the commitment: “I am gaining weight, I’m trying to get up to 300 pounds for this fight, because I’m looking for a big knockout right away. ”

On the other hand, Wilder sentenced, commenting that “there will be bloodshed.” Without However for Fury, the opponent’s words don’t bother him: “After all this ‘bloodshed’ stuff, I’m not so sure, he said the same thing last time and we all know what happened there. “

The fight for the WBC heavyweight title will take place on July 24 in Las Vegas. For his part, the ‘Gypsy King’ hopes to retain the championship and then seek unification.