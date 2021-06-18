Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3: OFFICIAL: Tyson Fury face Deontay Wilder on July 24 in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3: The fight for the heavyweight title will be on July 24. Top Tank Boxing

After many polemics, finally This Tuesday the third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was officially announced. The WBC heavyweight champion defend the crown for the first time, after plans for a unification against Anthony Joshua were ended by a resolution.

The promoter Top Rank confirmed the confrontation and the first press conference between the boxers. The duel for the title will take place on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The ‘Bronze Bomber’ won an arbitration in the last month, which forced Fury to respect the original agreement of the second fight and organize the trilogy as the first defense. So that, The ‘Gypsy King’ must remain with the scepter if he still wants to be the undisputed champion of the division.

On the other hand, Wilder returned to practice this year and has made some modifications to his corner. This after they threw in the towel in their last lawsuit.

Notably, Deontay has never managed to beat the ‘Gypsy King’. In the first match the judges declared a tie, while the second, the English won by knockout. Since then, the American has entered a war of declarations regarding his opponent and the method by which he fights.