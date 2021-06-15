Tyson Fury to face former champion Deontay Wilder in trilogy match

LAS VEGAS – Two heavyweight kings are poised for a third world title showdown when the undefeated WBC champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury put your title on the line against the former heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder on Saturday, July 24 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The resumption of one of the great heavyweight battles, Fury vs. Wilder III will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

Tickets go on sale TODAY, June 15 at 12 pm PT and can be purchased at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com. The event will be promoted by Frank Warren’s Top Rank, BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

“I’m excited to be fighting once again in Las Vegas, the home of the Gypsy King,” said Fury. “For the past 18 months, I have been living rent-free in Wilder’s head. I destroyed him in our last fight and for some reason he wants it again. Go! The Big Dosser (Wilder) is running out of spark. “

Wilder said: “Nothing has changed. He remains a single face, a single name, a single champion: Deontay Wilder. I am in the best condition of my life. On July 24, I’m going to show people why I’m still the baddest man on the planet. “

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), of Manchester, England, has held the linear heavyweight crown since dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015. His return from substance abuse and mental health issues inspired millions , and it was the two fights against Wilder that propelled him back to the top of the heavyweights. Their December 2018 fight, where Fury got off the mat in the final round, brought both men to the forefront of the boxing world. Fury knocked out Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch in February 2020; however, Wilder wanted an immediate third chance against his 6’9, 270-pound opponent.

Wilder (42-1, 41 KOs), a 2008 United States Olympic bronze medalist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, won the heavyweight title in January 2015 and reinvigorated the heavyweight division, wowing fans with his power. electrifying and charisma.

Wilder held the WBC heavyweight world title for more than five years, notching 10 consecutive successful defenses – more than the all-time greats Mike Tyson, Joe Frazier and Lennox Lewis – while earning a reputation as one of the punchers. most devastating in boxing history.

Nine of his 10 title defenses ended by knockout, including a pair of victories over Cuban star Luis Ortiz and a one-hit first-round demolition over 2012 U.S. Olympian Dominic Breazeale. Wilder’s knockout percentage of over 93 percent remains the highest for any heavyweight champion, past or present.

