Tyson Fury talks about his planned appearance for WrestleMania 36.

The professional boxer, Tyson Fury, had an appearance scheduled to be present at the great event of WrestleMania 36 throughout this past weekend. However, these plans apparently changed and the name of Fury was not taken into account for the great event.

Tyson Fury have had the opportunity to speak recently with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and revealed that he was supposed to have an appearance in WrestleMania 36. However, these plans were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The words of Fury were as follows:

I was supposed to be in WrestleMania 36, but obviously with the coronavirus I could not be there.

There have been rumors about Tyson Fury from believing that he would appear in the Royal Rumble 2020 even to see it in WrestleMania 36, but neither of these two options have been carried out. Also, Fury added to his recent interview with talkSPORT who would love to face Drew McIntyre after his rematch with Wilder, which will take place in July.

Next, we leave you with the official tweet of Alex McCarthy where he reports on the latest details of Tyson Fury:

Tyson Fury confirms to talk SPORT he was meant to be apart of #Wrestlemania 36 “I was supposed to be at WrestleMania 36, ​​but obviously with the coronavirus I couldn’t be there.” Says he’d love to face Drew McIntyre after Wilder rematch. – Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 6, 2020

If Tyson Fury had had a match at WrestleMania 36, ​​who would you have liked to see him in WWE rings against?

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.