Tyson Fury says Saunders will teach Canelo a lesson

Tremendous statement was the one released by the world heavyweight champion of the WBC, Tyson Fury, by giving your opinion about the lawsuit they will have, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and BJ Saunders, the Briton was clear in saying that the Mexican will receive a hard lesson.

Fury nothing was saved when mentioning that BJ Saunders has enough to manage to give his second defeat to the Canelo.

“I think that Billy Joe (Saunders) will give a boxing lesson to Canelo (Álvarez). is what I am here to see. That is what I think will happen. It’s going to surprise a lot of people and it’s going to be an easier fight than people think, “he explained. Fury.

Likewise, he considered Canelo a great fighter, but not invincible, therefore he is confident that Saunders will be able to defeat him.

“Billy Joe He is a master boxer, skilled, a southpaw with good footwork and a good IQ. Canelo has tasted the taste of defeat and we know that he can be eliminated ”.

