Tyson Fury reveals what blow he thinks will knock out Anthony Joshua

This week the realization this summer of the fight between Tyson fury Y Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia. Fury has been seen in the United States during Canelo vs. Saunders, supporting the British fighter and receiving the affection of the Texan public.

The WBC heavyweight world champion is clear that he will win the most anticipated fight by the fans.

When you clench all the muscles in your jaw, you will lose. I’ll even tell you what hit it’s going to be. It will be a left crochet straight to the temple. His legs will go off and he will fall flat on his face. He can get back up, and then I’ll knock him out with my right, good night. “said Fury.