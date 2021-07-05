Tyson Fury reminded him of Wladimir Klitschko when he beat him in 2015, inspired by England’s victory over Ukraine in the European Championship.

Ukraine vs England and Tyson Fury vs his former rival Wladimir Klitschko. © . / Twitter @Klitschko

England managed a 4-0 win over Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night thanks to a double by Harry Kane and goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, booking their place in the Eurocup semi-finals for the first time since 1996. And how It could not be otherwise Tyson Fury vibrated because in addition to being a great boxing champion, his love for football and his passion are known every time he plays for the English team.

‘Gipsy King’ had suffered the charges of his enemy in the ring, Wladimir Klitschko, when last year, Ukraine beat England in the Eurocup eliminating him in the quarterfinals. Now the tortilla was turned and this time it was Fury who enjoyed as Ukraine suffered a defeat and was eliminated.

It was Fury who sensationally stripped the Ukrainian of his world titles in 2015 and seizing the occasion reminded him: “I have not seen a beating on Ukraine like this since Dusseldorf on November 28, 2015”the English boxer wrote, adding a ‘kiss’ emoji.

iv not seen a beat down over Ukraine 🇺🇦 like this since Düsseldorf 28 November 2015. 😘 – TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) July 3, 2021

The British star was referring to the night he outwitted Klitschko in Germany to claim a unanimous decision on the scorecards and collect the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

Klitschko has since retired, while Fury is next in action for his Las Vegas trilogy with Deontay Wilder on July 24.

The Brit had promised a social media blackout as he prepared for his next fight, yet he couldn’t resist bragging about the England team’s latest performance. Fans enjoyed the tweet as it racked up over 70,000 likes in the space of just a few hours.

