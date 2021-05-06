Tyson Fury predicts Saunders beating Canelo

The war of declarations prior to the fight between the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, and the british, Billy joe saunders, now the champion heavyweight of WBC, Tyson Fury, He joined that dispute and made it clear that if a compatriot will beat the Aztec.

Tyson fury he went with everything to Canelo by mentioning that BJ Saunders He’ll knock him out and beat him up in the ring in the process.

“I am absolutely confident that we will crush that son of a bitch. One hundred percent certain (Saunders will knock out Canelo). Completely confident that the fight will end in the 11th or 12th round. I have never been so sure of anything in my life. “

Likewise, he stated that the strategy of Saunders will make it fail.

“Billy He’ll work it with the jab, make him eat the jab, every time. Bang, bang, bang. They are going to see something very special. Don’t make it look like Canelo as a killer, He is a little man who wears gloves. It is the only thing that is ”.

